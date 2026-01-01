Sign up

Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with VMware and Cloudflare

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future and meets customers where they are. Instead of tradeoffs or compromise, their software offers businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future.

Add the VMware device posture signal to a Cloudflare Access policy to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device trust. When a user logs in to an application protected by Access, Access first verifies that the device is managed by VMware Carbon Black, then checks policies from your corporate Identity Provider (IdP) to verify the user can access the corporate application. Every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity assurance, and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.

Endpoint security illustration

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Device Desktop - Icon Tile
Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signal from VMware Carbon Black into application access policies with just a few clicks.

attacker icon
Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data.

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within 100ms of 99% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

Man on laptop
VMWare Carbon Black Logo

“The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates multiple endpoint and workload security offerings into a single, cloud native platform. Leveraging VMware Carbon Black Cloud, Cloudflare can help customers secure and manage devices connecting to their cloud and Zero Trust networks.”

-Tom Corn
Senior Vice President, Security, VMWare Carbon Black

Meeting image
VMWare Carbon Black Logo

“We’re excited to partner with Cloudflare to provide our customers an innovative approach to enterprise security that combines the benefits of endpoint protection and network security. VMware Carbon Black is a leading endpoint protection platform (EPP) and offers visibility and control of laptops, servers, virtual machines, and cloud infrastructure at scale. In partnering with Cloudflare, customers will have the ability to use VMware Carbon Black’s device health as a signal in enforcing granular authentication to a team’s internally managed application via Access, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution. Our joint solution combines the benefits of endpoint protection and a zero trust authentication solution to keep teams working on the Internet more secure.”

-Tom Barsi
VP Business Development, VMware

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

New device security partnerships for Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with VMware Carbon Black in this blog post around our Endpoint Protection partners.

Read blog  
Whitepaper - Thumbnail 5

WHITEPAPER

Cloudflare and endpoint security providers

Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.

Download PDF  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

VMware Carbon Black device posture attributes

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if VMware Carbon Black is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Learn more  