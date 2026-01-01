Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + VMware

Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with VMware and Cloudflare

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future and meets customers where they are. Instead of tradeoffs or compromise, their software offers businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future.

Cloudflare Endpoint Security Partnerships
Wählen Sie Ihr Joblevel aus... *
C-Ebene
Director
Einzelner Beitragender
Manager
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
VP
Wählen Sie Ihre Jobfunktion aus... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finanzwesen/Beschaffung
Infrastruktur
IT
Netzwerk
Presse/Medien
Produkt
Sicherheit
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
Vertrieb/Marketing
Wählen Sie Ihr Land aus …
Afghanistan
Ägypten
Aland-Inseln
Albanien
Algerien
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarktis
Antigua und Barbuda
Äquatorialguinea
Argentinien
Armenien
Aruba
Aserbaidschan
Äthiopien
Australien
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesch
Barbados
Belarus (Weißrussland)
Belgien
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, St. Eustatius und Saba
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Botswana
Bouvetinsel
Brasilien
Britische Jungferninseln
Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarien
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chile
China
Cookinseln
Costa Rica
Curaçao
Dänemark
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Deutschland
Dominica
Dominikanische Republik
Dschibuti
Ecuador
El Salvador
Elfenbeinküste
Eritrea
Estland
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)
Färöer-Inseln
Fidschi
Finnland
Frankreich
Französisch-Guayana
Französisch-Polynesien
Französische Südgebiete
Gabun
Gambia
Georgien
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grenada
Griechenland
Grönland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard und McDonaldinseln
Heiliger Stuhl (Vatikanstadt)
Honduras
Hongkong
Indien
Indonesien
Irak
Iran
Irland
Island
Isle of Man
Israel
Italien
Jamaika
Japan
Jemen
Jersey
Jordanien
Kaimaninseln
Kambodscha
Kamerun
Kanada
Kap Verde
Kasachstan
Katar
Kenia
Kirgisistan
Kiribati
Kokosinseln
Kolumbien
Komoren
Kongo
Kroatien
Kuba
Kuwait
Laos, Demokratische Volksrepublik
Lesotho
Lettland
Libanon
Liberia
Libyen
Liechtenstein
Litauen
Luxemburg
Macau
Madagaskar
Malawi
Malaysia
Malediven
Mali
Malta
Marokko
Martinique
Mauretanien
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mazedonien, ehemalige jugoslawische Republik
Mexiko
Moldau, Republik
Monaco
Mongolei
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mosambik
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Neukaledonien
Neuseeland
Niederlande
Niger
Nigeria
Nikaragua
Niue
Nordkorea
Norfolkinsel
Norwegen
Oman
Österreich
Osttimor
Pakistan
Palästina
Panama
Papua-Neuguinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippinen
Pitcairn
Plurinationaler Staat Bolivien
Polen
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Réunion
Ruanda
Rumänien
Russland
Saint-Barthélemy
Salomonen
Sambia
Samoa
San Marino
São Tomé und Príncipe
Saudi-Arabien
Schweden
Schweiz
Senegal
Serbien
Seychellen
Sierra Leone
Simbabwe
Singapur
Slowakische Republik
Slowenien
Somalia
Spanien
Sri Lanka
St. Helena, Ascension und Tristan da Cunha
St. Kitts und Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Maarten (niederländischer Teil)
St. Martin (französischer Teil)
St. Pierre und Miquelon
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
Südafrika
Sudan
Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln
Südkorea
Südsudan
Suriname
Svalbard und Jan Mayen
Swasiland
Syrien
Tadschikistan
Taiwan
Tansania, Vereinigte Republik
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad und Tobago
Tschad
Tschechische Republik
Tunesien
Türkei
Turkmenistan
Turks- und Caicosinseln
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
Ungarn
Uruguay
Usbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarische Republik
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Vereinigte Staaten
Vereinigtes Königreich
Vietnam
Wallis und Futuna
Weihnachtsinsel
Westsahara
Zentralafrikanische Republik
Zypern

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

OVERVIEW

Partnership

Add the VMware device posture signal to a Cloudflare Access policy to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device trust. When a user logs in to an application protected by Access, Access first verifies that the device is managed by VMware Carbon Black, then checks policies from your corporate Identity Provider (IdP) to verify the user can access the corporate application. Every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity assurance, and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.

Endpoint security illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Device Desktop - Icon Tile
Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signal from VMware Carbon Black into application access policies with just a few clicks.

attacker icon
Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data.

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within 100ms of 99% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
VMWare Carbon Black Logo

“The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates multiple endpoint and workload security offerings into a single, cloud native platform. Leveraging VMware Carbon Black Cloud, Cloudflare can help customers secure and manage devices connecting to their cloud and Zero Trust networks.”

-Tom Corn
Senior Vice President, Security, VMWare Carbon Black

What our partners are saying

Meeting image
VMWare Carbon Black Logo

“We’re excited to partner with Cloudflare to provide our customers an innovative approach to enterprise security that combines the benefits of endpoint protection and network security. VMware Carbon Black is a leading endpoint protection platform (EPP) and offers visibility and control of laptops, servers, virtual machines, and cloud infrastructure at scale. In partnering with Cloudflare, customers will have the ability to use VMware Carbon Black’s device health as a signal in enforcing granular authentication to a team’s internally managed application via Access, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution. Our joint solution combines the benefits of endpoint protection and a zero trust authentication solution to keep teams working on the Internet more secure.”

-Tom Barsi
VP Business Development, VMware

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

New device security partnerships for Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with VMware Carbon Black in this blog post around our Endpoint Protection partners.

Read blog  
Whitepaper - Thumbnail 5

WHITEPAPER

Cloudflare and endpoint security providers

Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.

Download PDF  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

VMware Carbon Black device posture attributes

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if VMware Carbon Black is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Learn more  