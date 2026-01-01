VMware Carbon Black is a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, VMware Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.
VMware Carbon Black customers can now extend their SD-WAN deployments and use Cloudflare’s network and security services. Through Cloudflare WAN, customers can securely connect data centers, offices, and cloud VPCs to Cloudflare’s global network, all within one SaaS solution. Cloudflare WAN not only ensures middle-mile performance but also includes Cloudflare Network Firewall to enforce consistent security policies globally.
