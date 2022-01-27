What is Cloudflare? Cloudflare is the cloud for the “everywhere world”

Today, everything needs to be connected to everything everywhere, all the time. This hyperconnectivity creates new challenges related to security, performance, resilience and privacy.

As the world’s first connectivity cloud, Cloudflare helps connect and protect millions of customers globally. Everyone from individuals to the world’s largest enterprises use our unified platform of networking, security, and developer services to succeed everywhere in the world.