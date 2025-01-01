IBM and Cloudflare are partnering to provide powerful security and performance solutions to IBM’s global customers. Together, we're bringing the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network to IBM's Cloud Internet Services. We are also able to integrate with IBM QRadar to provide greater visibility into our joint customers threat landscape. With IBM Security Services, we bring together Cloudflare's innovative product portfolio and IBM's expert professional services team to deliver industry-leading assessments and security strategies to many of the world’s largest enterprises, including assessments and strategies for adopting Zero Trust.
IBM’s Cloud Internet Services offering, powered by Cloudflare, enables IBM Cloud customers to easily purchase and configure mission-critical web performance and security solutions. These solutions solve critical security problems faced by enterprises, including DDoS mitigation, bot protection, and data theft protection as well as performance challenges, including ensuring application availability and accelerating Internet applications and mobile experiences.
IBM Security QRadar®, a market-leading SIEM solution, helps defend against growing threats while modernizing and scaling security operations through integrated visibility, detection, investigation, and response. QRadar provides security teams with centralized visibility into enterprise-wide security data and actionable insights into the highest priority threats. Cloudflare customers can now push their logs directly to IBM QRadar for comprehensive visibility into all of the endpoints, systems, and operations running internally. This integration ensures that mutual customers will no longer require any middleware to get their Cloudflare data into IBM QRadar, resulting in faster log delivery and lower costs.
IBM’s leading Security Services team provides cybersecurity resources and support specialists to manage, maintain and expand clients’ Cloudflare footprints. Together, IBM Security Services and Cloudflare are providing enterprises with application services, network security, and Zero Trust solutions.