Cloudflare + Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud’s Cloud Security Command Center (CSCC) is the canonical security and data risk database for Google Cloud Platform.

CSCC Unifies: Assets, resources, policies, IAM policies, findings, security and risk specific annotations all in one place, enabling security and data risk insights, management and recommendations.

Cloudflare is one of the first security providers incorporated into CSCC. Though the CSCC dashboard, insights into top threats, threat types, and firewall events from Cloudflare are displayed alongside other security application metrics, for a holistic view into web application security posture.

Google Cloud Security Command Center integration is available for Cloudflare customers with the Enterprise plan. Before enabling Cloudflare with CSCC, you'll need to request access.