Diagnose UX issues

Cloudflare Browser Insights lets you measure performance metrics from the perspective of visitors all over the globe. Our Speed Page tool also generates snapshots of your loading process. And Cloudflare Observatory uses synthetic tests and user data to optimize web performance.

Speed up content delivery

Our industry-leading DNS and content delivery network (CDN) work together automatically to accept requests and serve content from our 330-city network. In addition, our Argo Smart Routing uses Cloudflare network intelligence to steer dynamic content over the fastest Internet paths.

Simplify media delivery and management

Cloudflare Image Optimization and Stream make media delivery seamless. Create bespoke image variants from primary one, optimize mobile images, and deliver live and on-demand video.