Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud lets you upload, store, encode, and broadcast live video without needing a team of video experts.
Cloudflare Stream automatically delivers low-latency video at the ideal resolution, across a variety of connections, devices, and platforms.
Fast, reliable, and consistent video delivery thanks to single-pass traffic routing and inspection across our global network.
Unlike traditional video CDNs, Stream is billed by minutes watched instead of total bytes transferred. Never pay for ingress, compute, or egress.
Cloudflare delivers video streaming — and other developer tools — on a single connectivity cloud:
Applied Systems wanted to deliver excellent multimedia experiences without suffering from unreliable network performance in Mexico and broader Latin America.
They use Cloudflare Stream to power all of their live streaming. Now, their customers get fast, reliable live video, and their developers spend less time maintaining their video platform.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native connectivity and security services is the ideal foundation for live streaming:
Meet any use case with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption.
Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users.
Block more threats with built-in security based on blocking 182 billion daily threats.
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every remote workforce security service in one UI.