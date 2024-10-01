Matthew, Lee, and Michelle began to build the Cloudflare team. Recruiting before you have a product is always tricky, but one thing resonated with everyone: Cloudflare's core mission is to help build a better Internet. That was a project that smart engineers could get passionate about. Soon Cloudflare’s Palo Alto, CA offices began to fill with a talented team who hailed from top companies like Google, Yahoo, PayPal, and Mint.com.

The biggest concern that investors and advisors had was that Cloudflare’s solution, which was originally focused on securing websites, would introduce latency. The team became obsessed with stamping out latency anywhere in the system. In June 2010, Cloudflare quietly launched a private beta to select members of the Project Honey Pot community. The whole team held their breath. Then something surprising happened. Users began writing in that not only was Cloudflare protecting them against online bad guys, but their sites were loading, on average, 30% faster. The efficiency of Cloudflare’s system, the layer of caching for static resources, and the fact that Cloudflare was taking so much garbage traffic off its user’s sites meant Cloudflare not only offered security, it also offered incredible performance.

From the first discussions of Cloudflare back on the Harvard Business School’s campus in 2009, the plan was always to launch at TechCrunch. On September 27, 2010, Cloudflare did just that. The entire Cloudflare team gathered in an auditorium in downtown San Francisco at TechCrunch Disrupt. Early beta users were excited about finally being able to talk about the cool service they’d been using for months. And Matthew and Michelle stepped on stage to announce to the world Cloudflare’s launch. Since then, Cloudflare has launched dozens of products and hundreds of features over the course of 6 years, opened 6 offices across 3 countries, and brought 330 data centers online. All of these efforts have brought Cloudflare's benefits: security, performance, reliability and insights, to millions of customers around the globe.

To read more about what Cloudflare is working on most recently, please visit our blog or our press center.