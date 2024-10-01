Cloudflare + Google Cloud Platform

Cloudflare offers a comprehensive set of security and performance services, protecting Google Cloud-hosted Internet properties from: DDoS Attack, Customer Data Breach, and Malicious Bot Abuse, while accelerating web and mobile performance and ensuring availability.

Seamless Integration with Cloud Security Command Center

Google Cloud’s Cloud Security Command Center (CSCC) is the canonical security and data risk database for Google Cloud Platform.

CSCC Unifies: Assets, resources, policies, IAM policies, findings, security and risk specific annotations all in one place, enabling security and data risk insights, management and recommendations.

Cloudflare is one of the first security providers incorporated into CSCC. Though the CSCC dashboard, insights into top threats, threat types, and firewall events from Cloudflare are displayed alongside other security application metrics, for a holistic view into web application security posture.

Google Cloud Security Command Center integration is available for Cloudflare customers with the Enterprise plan. Before enabling Cloudflare with CSCC, you'll need to request access.

Data Center Locations

View Cloudflare’s system status

DDoS Mitigation for Layers 3, 4, 7, and DNS

Cloudflare’s network capacity is 23x bigger than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded. With 296 Tbps of capacity, it can handle any modern distributed attack, including those targeting layers 3, 4, and 7, as well as DNS infrastructure.

Cloudflare offers unmetered mitigation of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks for Google Cloud hosted web applications and APIs, regardless of the size of attack, with no additional costs, caps, or overages.

Learn more about DDoS protection

Prevent Customer Data Breach

Cloudflare prevents breaches of sensitive customer data on Google Cloud hosted Internet applications and APIs through a variety of security services, including SSL/TLS 1.3, DNSSEC, web application firewall (WAF), rate limiting, and IP reputation database.

Learn more about data breach prevention

Key Features

Unmetered DDoS mitigation
DNS & DNSSEC
CDN with flat-rate bandwidth pricing
Local and global Load Balancing
Web application firewall (WAF)
SSL / TLS 1.3
Argo Smart Routing
Rate Limiting with fine-tuned configurations
Latest web standards (HTTP/2, AMP, Gzip, and TLS 1.3)
Cloudflare Logs analysis using Big Query and Data Studios
Multi-cloud strategy with Kubernetes and global load balancing
Dedicated solutions engineer
Customer success manager
24/7/365 emergency phone, email, & chat support
100% uptime guarantee

