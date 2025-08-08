Identity Providers Get frictionless authentication across provider types with Cloudflare's identity partnerships

Integrate existing identity providers (IdPs) with our Zero Trust Network Access solution through Cloudflare's identity partnerships. Onboard all your corporate identities at once and federate identities across multiple providers and multiple instances of each provider. Avoid vendor lock-in by building on existing identity and cloud providers. Through social IdPs, enable faster, easier, and equally secure authentication for third parties.