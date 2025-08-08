Sign up

Integrate existing identity providers (IdPs) with our Zero Trust Network Access solution through Cloudflare's identity partnerships. Onboard all your corporate identities at once and federate identities across multiple providers and multiple instances of each provider. Avoid vendor lock-in by building on existing identity and cloud providers. Through social IdPs, enable faster, easier, and equally secure authentication for third parties.

Cloudflare Access: now for SaaS apps, too

Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Introducing Cloudflare One

Cloudflare One is a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform that dynamically connects users to enterprise resources, with identity-based security controls delivered close to users, wherever they are. Read the blog post that first articulated Cloudflare's vision for SASE transformation.

Now you can set up Centrify, OneLogin, Ping and other Identity Providers with Cloudflare Access

Learn how Cloudflare Access can be used to set up select corporate identity providers, like Centrify, OneLogin, and Ping Identity.

