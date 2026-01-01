Cloudflare and JumpCloud are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. With JumpCloud and Cloudflare, connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users. Through this partnership with JumpCloud, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.