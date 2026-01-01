Sign up

Deliver low-latency streaming with fewer time-wasting development steps

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud lets you upload, store, encode, and broadcast live video without needing a team of video experts.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Lightning bolt icon
Low-latency streaming at scale

Cloudflare Stream automatically delivers low-latency video at the ideal resolution, across a variety of connections, devices, and platforms.

Developer-friendly video API

Fast, reliable, and consistent video delivery thanks to single-pass traffic routing and inspection across our global network.

Transparent pricing on one platform

Unlike traditional video CDNs, Stream is billed by minutes watched instead of total bytes transferred. Never pay for ingress, compute, or egress.

HOW IT WORKS

Live streaming powered by a global platform and network

Cloudflare delivers video streaming — and other developer tools — on a single connectivity cloud:

  • Run your video streaming on a global network that spans over 330 global cities, and sits within milliseconds of 95% of Internet users
  • Stream automatically handles video codecs, protocols, and adaptive bitrate streaming for you
  • Build live reactions, chats, and Q&As into video with the Cloudflare Developer Platform
  • Track details of viewer counts and viewing patterns to help plan your next live stream
Caliente uses Cloudflare for faultless delivery
of live event broadcasts

Applied Systems wanted to deliver excellent multimedia experiences without suffering from unreliable network performance in Mexico and broader Latin America.


They use Cloudflare Stream to power all of their live streaming. Now, their customers get fast, reliable live video, and their developers spend less time maintaining their video platform.


“With Cloudflare Stream, our users see every live event with the lowest latency possible. There are no synchronization issues updating the odds, and they will never miss a bet or hear their neighbors cheering before they see the touchdown”

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies and streamlines video delivery

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native connectivity and security services is the ideal foundation for live streaming:

cloudflare api
Composable architecture

Meet any use case with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption.

icon integrations mint
Integration

Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users.

Threat intelligence

Block more threats with built-in security based on blocking 182 billion daily threats.

Unified interface

Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every remote workforce security service in one UI.

Live-stream FAQs

