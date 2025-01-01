A secure, scalable foundation for modern healthcare services

Helping the NHS deliver secure, resilient digital services – built for rising demand, shrinking budgets, and increasingly hybrid care.
The NHS is rapidly digitising how patients access and experience care – from national platforms like the NHS App to joined-up local care pathways. But this transformation can’t come at the expense of resilience, privacy, or public trust.
As trusts, ICSs, and healthcare providers shift away from legacy, on-premises systems toward digital-first models of care, the challenge is twofold: modernise ageing infrastructure and reduce technical debt – all while protecting sensitive data.
Cloudflare delivers a cloud-native connectivity and security platform designed for the needs of the NHS. We help protect critical systems, enable faster, safer access to services, and support secure data sharing across trusts and ICSs.
With global experience in healthcare and public sector security, we help NHS organisations move at the speed of digital change – without ever compromising care or compliance.