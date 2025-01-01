Enterprise application delivery solutions

Optimize applications for better day-to-day efficiency
Enterprises rely on applications for their everyday business processes. Slow-performing or unreliable applications can create a bottleneck for productivity. Enterprise application delivery solutions ensure applications remain fast, efficient, and available, even during usage spikes.

OVERVIEW

How does poor application delivery inhibit business growth?

Enterprises need their applications to enable and enhance the growth of their business and the productivity of their workers. But outdated infrastructure, inadequate redundancy, overtaxed servers, and insecure components can negatively impact application performance, leading to downtime, slowdowns, and customer frustration.

Slow application performance

Traditional application delivery and security methods introduce latency and vulnerabilities.

Lack of feature deployment

IT, DevOps, and product teams must devote their time to keeping systems running instead of adding new value to the business.

Negative business outcomes

If a public-facing application proves unreliable, users turn to other platforms or apps to get their needs met, taking their business elsewhere.

Benefits of enterprise application delivery services

Optimized application performance

Secure application delivery minimizes latency and downtime. Applications are faster and more reliable as a result.

Consistent application availability

Downtime can be reduced or eliminated, even when origin servers fail.

Increased productivity

Applications run smoothly and perform as expected, empowering internal users to complete their tasks.

How Cloudflare offers enterprise application delivery

Load balancer icon
Cloudflare Load Balancing

Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures better performance and uptime by dynamically balancing traffic across geographically distributed data centers and servers, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Cloudflare CDN

Backed by 330 locations worldwide, the Cloudflare CDN caches optimizes static and dynamic content for application delivery anywhere in the world.

Cloudflare Images and Stream Delivery

Cloudflare Images automatically delivers the best image size and format by device type, while Stream Delivery ensures fast and reliable video delivery.

Cloudflare Cache Reserve

Cache Reserve persistently serves static content from our global network, helping businesses ensure higher cache hit ratios and faster content delivery.

Application delivery resources

Article

What is a connectivity cloud?

Explore

Securely deliver applications with Cloudflare

Insight

Reduce complexity and modernize your tech stack

Solution brief

Prioritizing modernization while balancing innovation and efficiency

Read solution brief
Solution brief

Resilient and performant application delivery

Read solution brief
Solution brief

Cloudflare for SaaS delivers application services at scale to SaaS platform customers

Read solution brief
Enterprise application delivery FAQs

