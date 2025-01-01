Enterprises rely on applications for their everyday business processes. Slow-performing or unreliable applications can create a bottleneck for productivity. Enterprise application delivery solutions ensure applications remain fast, efficient, and available, even during usage spikes.
Enterprises need their applications to enable and enhance the growth of their business and the productivity of their workers. But outdated infrastructure, inadequate redundancy, overtaxed servers, and insecure components can negatively impact application performance, leading to downtime, slowdowns, and customer frustration.
Traditional application delivery and security methods introduce latency and vulnerabilities.
IT, DevOps, and product teams must devote their time to keeping systems running instead of adding new value to the business.
If a public-facing application proves unreliable, users turn to other platforms or apps to get their needs met, taking their business elsewhere.
Secure application delivery minimizes latency and downtime. Applications are faster and more reliable as a result.
Downtime can be reduced or eliminated, even when origin servers fail.
Applications run smoothly and perform as expected, empowering internal users to complete their tasks.
Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures better performance and uptime by dynamically balancing traffic across geographically distributed data centers and servers, both on-premises and in the cloud.
Backed by 330 locations worldwide, the Cloudflare CDN caches optimizes static and dynamic content for application delivery anywhere in the world.
Cloudflare Images automatically delivers the best image size and format by device type, while Stream Delivery ensures fast and reliable video delivery.
Cache Reserve persistently serves static content from our global network, helping businesses ensure higher cache hit ratios and faster content delivery.