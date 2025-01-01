Modernize applications

Cloudflare accelerates the time-to-value for your application modernization strategy — whether you are rehosting, replatforming, refactoring, or building new apps.
Launch innovative apps and AI primitives, and regain control of complex app architectures with app delivery, security, observability, and development capabilities — all while lowering costs.
Pressures to integrate AI, meet rising user expectations, and deliver personalized experiences have exposed the fragility of legacy application architectures.
But app modernization efforts often stall due to technology complexity, security concerns, and challenges aligning on strategy.
Modernizing apps with legacy edge delivery services moves app services to the cloud — but creates fragmented networks that hamper business and developer agility.
Modernizing apps with hyperscalers means gaining AI’s business value — but also having to manage its infrastructure headaches.
Modernizing apps with hyperscalers can accelerate cloud migration—while locking you into one cloud, increasing risks and costs, and reducing flexibility.
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud enables the shortest time to value across three common application modernization strategies: rehosting, replatforming, and refactoring / building new applications.
Cloudflare app delivery, security, observability, and development capabilities are built on one programmable and composable platform — so your teams can build faster, operate smarter, and scale without compromise.
New Forrester research found that Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helped consolidate point solutions and eliminate spend on hardware, maintenance, and licensing fees.
improvement in response time to security and performance incidents
reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments
improvement in IT operational efficiency
Cloudflare’s unified and composable architecture enables faster development, centralized security policy creation, a smoother employee and contractor access experience, and greater infrastructure agility.
Protect and accelerate mobile and web apps, APIs, and AI primitives with LLM security, API risk posture management, and more.
Build and deploy serverless applications at scale without performance, security, or reliability trade-offs.
Secure app environments and keep users productive during modernization projects.
Shopify powers ecommerce transactions for millions of businesses, providing their customers with the tools essential to managing a successful retail business without complex, costly independent technical overheads.
A complete business management ecosystem, the Shopify platform supports everything from product sourcing, sales and inventory tracking, payment processing, and shipping to customer accounts management, marketing, and reporting.