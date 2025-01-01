Modernize applications

Cloudflare accelerates the time-to-value for your application modernization strategy — whether you are rehosting, replatforming, refactoring, or building new apps.

Launch innovative apps and AI primitives, and regain control of complex app architectures with app delivery, security, observability, and development capabilities — all while lowering costs.

PROBLEM

Ditch legacy, embrace agility

Pressures to integrate AI, meet rising user expectations, and deliver personalized experiences have exposed the fragility of legacy application architectures.

But app modernization efforts often stall due to technology complexity, security concerns, and challenges aligning on strategy.

Read Forrester study
Complexity
Inflexible infrastructure

Modernizing apps with legacy edge delivery services moves app services to the cloud — but creates fragmented networks that hamper business and developer agility.

Machine learning AI icon
AI management overhead

Modernizing apps with hyperscalers means gaining AI’s business value — but also having to manage its infrastructure headaches.

Padlock icon
Cloud lock-in

Modernizing apps with hyperscalers can accelerate cloud migration—while locking you into one cloud, increasing risks and costs, and reducing flexibility.

SOLUTION

Modernize your apps, elevate your business

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud enables the shortest time to value across three common application modernization strategies: rehosting, replatforming, and refactoring / building new applications.

Cloudflare app delivery, security, observability, and development capabilities are built on one programmable and composable platform — so your teams can build faster, operate smarter, and scale without compromise.

Read solution brief

Cloudflare customers eliminated $1.1M in legacy technology spend over three years

New Forrester research found that Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helped consolidate point solutions and eliminate spend on hardware, maintenance, and licensing fees.

Read study
Faster response time, lower costs, and less time spent managing legacy systems
75%

improvement in response time to security and performance incidents

48%

reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments

13%

improvement in IT operational efficiency

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Learn how Cloudflare accelerates time-to-value for app modernization

Request a consultationRead whitepaper
HOW IT WORKS

Rehost, replatform, and refactor your apps and infrastructure with Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s unified and composable architecture enables faster development, centralized security policy creation, a smoother employee and contractor access experience, and greater infrastructure agility.

Cloud icon
Accelerate and secure apps

Protect and accelerate mobile and web apps, APIs, and AI primitives with LLM security, API risk posture management, and more.

Build with Cloudflare

Build and deploy serverless applications at scale without performance, security, or reliability trade-offs.

Protect with Zero Trust

Secure app environments and keep users productive during modernization projects.

Cloudflare helps Shopify personalize online shopping experiences

Shopify powers ecommerce transactions for millions of businesses, providing their customers with the tools essential to managing a successful retail business without complex, costly independent technical overheads.

A complete business management ecosystem, the Shopify platform supports everything from product sourcing, sales and inventory tracking, payment processing, and shipping to customer accounts management, marketing, and reporting.

“Cloudflare puts our services within 50 milliseconds of anybody on the planet. That allows us to build experiences that feel local to everyone, everywhere, at any time.”
VP of Developer Productivity, Shopify


Resources

Whitepaper

Top 5 Takeaways: Three paths to Application Modernization

Read whitepaper
Article

What is App Modernization?

Learn More
Video

App Modernization explainer video

Watch video
Solution brief

Cloudflare for App Modernization

Read the solution brief
Infographic

3 Smart Ways to Modernize your Apps

Read infographic
Whitepaper

Top 5 Takeaways: Three paths to Application Modernization

Read whitepaper
