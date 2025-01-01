Cloudflare Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.
Gartner defines Web Application Firewalls as solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of attacks, including automated (bots), injection, and application-layer denial of service (DoS).
Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) protects against malicious attacks aiming to exploit vulnerabilities in web applications. It is continuously updated to provide comprehensive coverage against the most recent threats while ensuring a low false-positive rate.
“Enterprise ready painless WAF solution” — Director Product Security in the Energy and Utilities Industry [Full Review]
“Born-in-Cloud WAF, fit for on-prem and Cloud workloads” — CISO in the Transportation Industry [Full Review]
“Cloudflare WAF has been a valuable service and a supplement to our team's security efforts” — Chief Information Security Officer in the Miscellaneous Industry [Full Review]
“We picked Cloudflare ahead of the other competitors and we are delighted we did.” — Principal Security Architect in the Finance Industry [Full Review]
“Helps my small development team sleep at night knowing we're in safe hands!” — Web Development Manager in the Retail Industry [Full Review]
Register for this report to learn more.
Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewall, March 25, 2021.
The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Cloudflare.