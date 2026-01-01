Watch to learn:

How attackers use Microsoft Office 365 to their advantage in example phishing attacks

Why ATP and DMARC are not enough to protect against targeted phishing campaigns such as Business Email Compromise

How supplementing your cloud email security with a preemptive anti-phishing can reduce IT complexity and cut costs

Area 1 Security is now part of Cloudflare, called Cloudflare Cloud Email Security. This briefing was issued in advance of Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security on April 1, 2022.