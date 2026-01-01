Five Ways to Improve Microsoft 365 Email Security
Watch to learn:
- How attackers use Microsoft Office 365 to their advantage in example phishing attacks
- Why ATP and DMARC are not enough to protect against targeted phishing campaigns such as Business Email Compromise
- How supplementing your cloud email security with a preemptive anti-phishing can reduce IT complexity and cut costs
Area 1 Security is now part of Cloudflare, called Cloudflare Cloud Email Security. This briefing was issued in advance of Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security on April 1, 2022.