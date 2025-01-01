Sign up

AI Security for Apps

Protect your AI applications from abuse and keep AI behavior in-policy

Confidently deploy AI with AI Security for Apps (formerly Firewall for AI). Secure any public-facing AI apps and agents against threats like prompt injections, jailbreaking, unsafe topics, and other AI-native risks. Discover shadow AI in your environment, prevent data leakage, and keep interactions in-policy.

Connect with an AI Security for Apps expert
Sélectionnez votre niveau de poste… *
Autre
Cadre supérieur
Collaborateur individuel
Directeur
Étudiant
Gestionnaire
Vice-président
Sélectionnez votre rôle… *
Autre
Cadre
DevOps
Étudiant
Finances/achats
Infrastructure
Ingénierie
IT
Presse/médias
Produit
Réseau
Sécurité
Ventes/marketing
Sélectionnez votre pays… *
Afghanistan
Afrique du Sud
Åland
Albanie
Algérie
Allemagne
Andorre
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctique
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Arabie Saoudite
Argentine
Arménie
Aruba
Australie
Autriche
Azerbaïdjan
Bahamas
Bahreïn
Bangladesh
Belgique
Belize
Bénin
Bermudes
Bhoutan
Biélorussie
Bonaire, Saint-Eustache et Saba
Bosnie-Herzégovine
Botswana
Brésil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarie
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodge
Cameroun
Canada
Cap Vert
Chili
Chine
Chypre
Colombie
Comores
Congo
Corée du Nord
Corée du Sud
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatie
Cuba
Curaçao
Danemark
Djibouti
Dominique
Égypte
Émirats arabes unis
Équateur
Érythrée
Espagne
Estonie
Eswatini
État plurinational de Bolivie
États-Unis
Éthiopie
Fédération russe
Fidji
Finlande
France
Gabon
Gambie
Géorgie
Géorgie du Sud-et-les îles Sandwich du Sud
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grèce
Grenade
Groenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernesey
Guinée
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée-Bissau
Guyane
Guyane française
Haïti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hongrie
Île Bouvet
Île Christmas
Île de Man
Île Maurice
Île Norfolk
Îles Caïmans
Îles Coco (Keeling)
Îles Cook
Îles Féroé
Îles Heard-et-MacDonald
Îles Malouines
Îles Pitcairn
Îles Salomon
Îles Turques-et-Caïques
Îles vierges britanniques
Inde
Indonésie
Irak
Iran
Irlande
Islande
Israël
Italie
Jamaïque
Japon
Jersey
Jordanie
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizistan
Kiribati
Koweït
La Barbade
La Réunion
Lesotho
Lettonie
Liban
Liberia
Libye
Liechtenstein
Lituanie
Luxembourg
Macao
Macédoine du Nord
Madagascar
Malaisie
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Malte
Maroc
Martinique
Mauritanie
Mayotte
Mexique
Monaco
Mongolie
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibie
Nauru
Népal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norvège
Nouvelle-Calédonie
Nouvelle-Zélande
Oman
Ouganda
Ouzbékistan
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
Paraguay
Pays-Bas
Pérou
Philippines
Pologne
Polynésie française
Porto Rico
Portugal
Qatar
République centrafricaine
République de Moldavie
République démocratique du Congo
République démocratique populaire lao (Laos)
République dominicaine
République Tchèque
République unie de Tanzanie
Roumanie
Royaume-Uni
Rwanda
Sahara occidental
Saint-Barthélemy
Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès
Saint-Marin
Saint-Martin (partie française)
Saint-Martin (partie néerlandaise)
Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
Saint-Siège (État du Vatican)
Saint-Vincent et les Grenadines
Sainte-Hélène, Ascension et Tristan da Cunha
Sainte-Lucie
Salvador
Samoa
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Sénégal
Serbie
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapour
Slovaquie
Slovénie
Somalie
Soudan
Soudan du Sud
Sri Lanka
Suède
Suisse
Suriname
Svalbard et Jan Mayen
Syrie
Tadjikistan
Taïwan
Tchad
Territoire britannique de l'océan Indien
Territoires d'outre-mer français
Thaïlande
Timor oriental
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad et Tobago
Tunisie
Turkménistan
Turquie
Tuvalu
Ukraine
Uruguay
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wallis et Futuna
Yémen
Zambie
Zimbabwe
Take a self-guided tour
Firewall for AI

Benefits of AI Security for Apps

Chat social
Model-agnostic AI security

Protect interactions with any AI model, wherever it is hosted–no vendor lock-in, full flexibility to innovate.

AI security without performance tradeoffs
AI security without performance tradeoffs

Run detections closest to the end-user, leveraging our hyper-distributed GPU cloud.

Search - Icon
Identify shadow AI

Automatically discover AI endpoints across your web properties, so your developers can launch AI projects securely.

threat icon
Integrated app and AI security

Combine AI-specific signals with powerful detections from across the Cloudflare platform to stop multi-layered threats.

How it works

Protect AI applications at the edge

AI Security for Apps leverages Cloudflare’s global network to analyze and filter traffic to your AI applications in real time. Inspect incoming requests to identify and block threats before they reach your application. Running detections at the edge means there’s no latency penalty to filter malicious traffic.

firewall for ai

Watch a short video to learn more about AI Security for Apps

ANALYST RECOGNITION

What top analysts say

Analyst image - Forrester
Cloudflare named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025” report
Read the report  
Analyst Image - Gartner
Cloudflare named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
Read the report  

What our customers are saying

AI Security for Apps testimonial
Newfold

Most of Newfold Digital's teams are putting in their own Generative AI safeguards, but everybody is innovating so quickly that there are inevitably going to be some gaps eventually. AI Security for Apps is a unified security layer that can automatically discover, label, and protect all of the AI endpoints we use across all these projects to serve as a fail safe.

Systems Architect

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Top Firewall for AI use cases

Eyeball Tile - Icon
Discover shadow AI endpoints

Identify and label LLM-powered API endpoints continuously, surfacing shadow AI.

Scope target - Icon
Stop abuse against AI

Prevent users, attackers, and bots from misusing or abusing your AI apps and agents.

fire
Keep behavior in-policy

Avoid brand reputation risk by preventing AI from going “off script."

Explore more use cases

Helping organizations worldwide optimize and secure their applications

See case studies

Resources

Cloudflare product briefs resource-hub - Card 6 - Title

Product brief

AI Security for Apps product brief
Get the product brief  
Ebook thumbnail - version 1

Ebook

Modernizing security for the AI era
Read the eBook  
Video thumbnail

Video

Protect AI-powered apps with Cloudflare
Watch the video  
Virtual workshop thumbnail

Tour

AI Security for Apps guided tour
See the product in action  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

Article

What is shadow AI?
Read more  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

Article

How to prevent prompt injection
Read more  
Insights - thumbnail 2

Infographic

Accelerate AI adoption with security by design
Review infographic  
firewall for ai tile

Get started with AI security today

Connect with an AI Security for Apps expert
Sélectionnez votre niveau de poste… *
Autre
Cadre supérieur
Collaborateur individuel
Directeur
Étudiant
Gestionnaire
Vice-président
Sélectionnez votre rôle… *
Autre
Cadre
DevOps
Étudiant
Finances/achats
Infrastructure
Ingénierie
IT
Presse/médias
Produit
Réseau
Sécurité
Ventes/marketing
Sélectionnez votre pays… *
Afghanistan
Afrique du Sud
Åland
Albanie
Algérie
Allemagne
Andorre
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctique
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Arabie Saoudite
Argentine
Arménie
Aruba
Australie
Autriche
Azerbaïdjan
Bahamas
Bahreïn
Bangladesh
Belgique
Belize
Bénin
Bermudes
Bhoutan
Biélorussie
Bonaire, Saint-Eustache et Saba
Bosnie-Herzégovine
Botswana
Brésil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarie
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodge
Cameroun
Canada
Cap Vert
Chili
Chine
Chypre
Colombie
Comores
Congo