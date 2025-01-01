AI Security for Apps
Protect your AI applications from abuse and keep AI behavior in-policy
Confidently deploy AI with AI Security for Apps (formerly Firewall for AI). Secure any public-facing AI apps and agents against threats like prompt injections, jailbreaking, unsafe topics, and other AI-native risks. Discover shadow AI in your environment, prevent data leakage, and keep interactions in-policy.
Benefits of AI Security for Apps
Model-agnostic AI security
Protect interactions with any AI model, wherever it is hosted–no vendor lock-in, full flexibility to innovate.
AI security without performance tradeoffs
Run detections closest to the end-user, leveraging our hyper-distributed GPU cloud.
Identify shadow AI
Automatically discover AI endpoints across your web properties, so your developers can launch AI projects securely.
Integrated app and AI security
Combine AI-specific signals with powerful detections from across the Cloudflare platform to stop multi-layered threats.
How it works
Protect AI applications at the edge
AI Security for Apps leverages Cloudflare’s global network to analyze and filter traffic to your AI applications in real time. Inspect incoming requests to identify and block threats before they reach your application. Running detections at the edge means there’s no latency penalty to filter malicious traffic.
Watch a short video to learn more about AI Security for Apps
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Cloudflare named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025” report
Cloudflare named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
What our customers are saying
Most of Newfold Digital's teams are putting in their own Generative AI safeguards, but everybody is innovating so quickly that there are inevitably going to be some gaps eventually. AI Security for Apps is a unified security layer that can automatically discover, label, and protect all of the AI endpoints we use across all these projects to serve as a fail safe.
Systems Architect
Top Firewall for AI use cases
Discover shadow AI endpoints
Identify and label LLM-powered API endpoints continuously, surfacing shadow AI.
Stop abuse against AI
Prevent users, attackers, and bots from misusing or abusing your AI apps and agents.
Keep behavior in-policy
Avoid brand reputation risk by preventing AI from going “off script."
Resources
Product brief
AI Security for Apps product brief
Ebook
Modernizing security for the AI era
Video
Protect AI-powered apps with Cloudflare
Tour
AI Security for Apps guided tour
Article
What is shadow AI?
Article
How to prevent prompt injection
Infographic