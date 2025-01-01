Why minify JavaScript code?

By reducing file sizes, JavaScript minification can improve webpage performance.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Minification, also known as minimization, is the process of removing all unnecessary characters from JavaScript source code without altering its functionality. This includes the removal of whitespace, comments, and semicolons, along with the use of shorter variable names and functions. Minification of JavaScript code results in compact file size.
For example, here is a block of code before and after minification:
Before minification: eight lines of code
After minification: A single line of code
Minification speeds up webpage loading, thereby improving website experience, making both visitors and search engines happy.
Minification results in compact files, which makes it a web performance best practice. So, why not write code that is already minified?
JavaScript code is written for, and by, humans, who need whitespace, formatting, and comments to be able to understand and debug the code. After the code is written, minifying software can be used in order to improve performance. This is because browsers can execute code without needing to understand it.
Minification can break complicated scripts because of site-dependent variables like themes, plugins, and server environment. Also, minification must be done in conjunction with other performance tuning. On its own, it might not provide significant gains. Minification can also introduce errors that are hard to debug.
Despite these disadvantages, minification is usually worth attempting for potential performance gains. Learn how to minify CSS as well.