2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report, EMEA

Rearchitecting applications for AI, trust, and speed

In the race to take advantage of new technologies, the process of application modernization — creating a stable, flexible foundation to innovate upon — is a game-changer.

In our 2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report, we surveyed over 800 enterprise leaders in EMEA to uncover why application modernization is no longer just an IT goal, it’s the key to maintaining a competitive edge.

Leading organizations that have mastered this modernization process are finding that:

  • Up-to-date infrastructure is the gatekeeper for AI success. Leaders see a 3x success rate with AI.
  • Mindsets around AI have shifted from adoption to integration. 64% of leaders have already integrated AI into their existing portfolios.
  • Security is a growth multiplier. When security and application efforts are aligned, organizations are 4x more likely to reach advanced AI maturity.
  • Simplicity is winning. Leaders are moving aggressively to consolidate their tech stack, 80% are actively cutting redundant tools and shadow IT to move faster.

Learn how to innovate at speed and scale by downloading the report.

