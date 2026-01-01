Localizing often forces businesses to restrict their application to one data center or one cloud provider’s region. This creates a trade-off between compliance and fast, secure experiences for end users.

The Cloudflare Data Localization Suite takes a rigorous and granular approach to data localization, making it easy for businesses to set rules and controls at the Internet edge, adhere to compliance regulations, and keep data locally stored and protected.

Visit the Trust Hub to learn more about supported locales, or view a list of supported products.