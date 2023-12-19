Modern businesses use APIs to power fast, compelling digital experiences. However, APIs — which now comprise more than half of the Internet traffic processed by Cloudflare — introduce new risks by allowing outside parties to access an application. This problem is heightened by faster continuous deployment cycles, if security processes are overlooked.

API security protects against API-centric attacks that can expose application logic, disrupt app performance, reveal sensitive data, and other threats. Compared to more common web application security services, API security solutions deliver deeper business context, discovery methods, and authentication and authorization verification controls.