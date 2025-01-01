Our CASB provides comprehensive visibility and control over your SaaS applications, so you can easily eliminate the risk of compromise, prevent data loss, and avoid compliance violations.
Use our API integrations to continuously scan SaaS applications for misconfigurations, exposed files, and suspicious activity — and remediate risks as they arise.
Apply identity-aware, context-driven Zero Trust policies to control how and where users access your applications.
Apply consistent, granular DLP controls across cloud applications to block accidental or risky data sharing.
Ensure better visibility across your application portfolio to minimize data loss and meet compliance requirements — including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more.
Cloudflare’s multimode CASB helps deliver unified cloud security for SaaS applications. To secure data at rest, simple API integrations continuously scan your applications for vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Our Zero Trust access (ZTNA), gateway (SWG), and browser isolation (RBI) controls are seamlessly deployed as an inline CASB — no additional configurations needed.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Bard, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”
CISO — Applied Systems
Cloudflare logs every connection and request to reveal unsanctioned SaaS applications and what actions users are taking within them. Easily build policies to block or allow access to such apps.
Identify which SaaS, web, and private applications users are accessing — then apply data controls and identity/device-driven policies to shrink your attack surface.
Prevent users from sharing sensitive data in SaaS apps, and easily detect and remediate misconfigurations that risk data exposure and code leaks.