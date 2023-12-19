Consumers and end users continue to expect more dynamic web and mobile experiences — powered by APIs. However, the faster that APIs proliferate (sometimes without security oversight), the greater the risk to the service’s underlying infrastructure. Purpose-built API security solutions mitigate vulnerability exploits, API errors, DoS and DDoS attacks, API fraud, and other emerging API threats.
Modern businesses use APIs to power fast, compelling digital experiences. However, APIs — which now comprise more than half of the Internet traffic processed by Cloudflare — introduce new risks by allowing outside parties to access an application. This problem is heightened by faster continuous deployment cycles, if security processes are overlooked.
API security protects against API-centric attacks that can expose application logic, disrupt app performance, reveal sensitive data, and other threats. Compared to more common web application security services, API security solutions deliver deeper business context, discovery methods, and authentication and authorization verification controls.
Many organizations lack a complete inventory of their APIs. Such “shadow APIs” can lead to data exposure, unpatched vulnerabilities, lateral movement, and other risks.
Bot operators can directly attack the APIs behind workflows such as account creation, form fills, and payments to steal credentials and more.
The rise in generative AI brings potential risks, including AI models’ APIs being vulnerable to attacks, as well as developers shipping flawed AI-generated code.
Protect APIs wherever they are hosted — without compromising developer innovation and productivity
Organizations cannot secure or manage an API if they do not know it exists. Discover all API endpoints, including shadow APIs, through machine learning and session identifier models.
Bots and DDoS attacks increasingly exploit APIs — which are typically less protected than web apps — to steal credentials and money. Prevent API abuse by allowing only validated, good API traffic.
Vulnerabilities in organizations’ own APIs or with third-party API integrations can lead to unauthorized data access. Consolidate data leakage protection across all SaaS apps, web apps, and APIs.
API errors can signal cyber attacks or app performance issues — ultimately preventing legitimate traffic. Understand how APIs are truly performing, then quickly take the most appropriate action.
Block requests from illegitimate clients. Authenticate and validate API traffic with mTLS certificates, JSON web tokens (JWT), API keys, and OAuth 2.0 tokens.
Baseline API traffic and stop abuse with per-endpoint session-based rate limiting suggestions and GraphQL denial of service (DoS) protections.
Many API breaches happen due to permissive schemas (the metadata defining a valid API request/response). Schema validation blocks malformed requests and HTTP anomalies to accept only valid API requests.
Detect sensitive data within API responses leaving your server origin, and receive alerts per-endpoint.