Discover API security, performance, and management trends based on worldwide API traffic processed by Cloudflare - one of the world's largest networks

2025 API Security & Management Report

APIs — the programmable interfaces comprising over half (57%) of Internet traffic — are highly complex to manage and protect against abuse. Read about the risk of shadow APIs and other API threats, attack mitigation techniques, and other trends throughout the API-centric world.

Holistically benchmark the security risks, performance, and management of API endpoints

The report findings are based on aggregated traffic patterns observed by Cloudflare’s global network between Oct. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023. Cloudflare serves over 50 million HTTP requests per second on average, and blocks an average of 170 billion cyber threats each day.

APIs are powerful tools for developers to create full-featured, complex applications to serve their customers, partners, and employees, but each API is a potential attack surface that needs to be secured.

Melinda Marks
·
Enterprise Strategy Group

~59%
Nearly 60% of organizations permit ‘write’ access to at least half of their APIs
~31%
Machine learning found one-third more API endpoints vs what customers self-reported
#1 Error
Over half (51.6%) of API error rates comprised “Too Many Requests” (429 errors)
#1 Mitigation
One-third (33%) of API mitigation techniques comprised blocking DDoS attacks
APIs fuel countless business advantages, but vulnerable APIs can lead to data exposure, compliance failure, and other threats. Watch out for these API trends.

