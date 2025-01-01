Discover API security, performance, and management trends based on worldwide API traffic processed by Cloudflare - one of the world's largest networks
APIs — the programmable interfaces comprising over half (57%) of Internet traffic — are highly complex to manage and protect against abuse. Read about the risk of shadow APIs and other API threats, attack mitigation techniques, and other trends throughout the API-centric world.
The report findings are based on aggregated traffic patterns observed by Cloudflare’s global network between Oct. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023. Cloudflare serves over 50 million HTTP requests per second on average, and blocks an average of 170 billion cyber threats each day.
APIs are powerful tools for developers to create full-featured, complex applications to serve their customers, partners, and employees, but each API is a potential attack surface that needs to be secured.
API DATA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
APIs fuel countless business advantages, but vulnerable APIs can lead to data exposure, compliance failure, and other threats. Watch out for these API trends.
