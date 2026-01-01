Today’s sophisticated phishing attacks are still getting through traditional secure email gateways (SEGs) and bypassing email authentication measures. Campaigns like malware-less business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers, insider threats, or QR phishing threats are difficult to detect, leaving organizations, employees, and vendors vulnerable to exploitation.

With email security services, organizations can isolate and block multi-channel attacks, detect highly-deceptive BEC attempts, and block malicious attachments and links to protect employees and vendors before, during, and after email delivery.