Email security services

Secure employee and vendor accounts with email security
Preemptively detect and protect against email-borne malware, BEC, and multi-channel phishing attacks with Cloudflare’s Email Security.

Combat phishing threats with email security services

Today’s sophisticated phishing attacks are still getting through traditional secure email gateways (SEGs) and bypassing email authentication measures. Campaigns like malware-less business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers, insider threats, or QR phishing threats are difficult to detect, leaving organizations, employees, and vendors vulnerable to exploitation.

With email security services, organizations can isolate and block multi-channel attacks, detect highly-deceptive BEC attempts, and block malicious attachments and links to protect employees and vendors before, during, and after email delivery.

Benefits of using email security services

Preventing ransomware and other malware based attacks by blocking malicious links on end-user devices
Stopping business email compromise (BEC) and other email fraud by detecting employee and vendor impersonation attempts
Blocking and isolating multi-channel attacks, including QR code phishing scams and deferred attacks
Enhancing existing Gmail and Microsoft built-in security services while improving email hygiene with anti-spam, anti-spoof, and anti-malware features

Use cases for email security services

Stop business email compromise threats

Advanced techniques for fighting financial phishing fraud.

Email link isolation

Opening suspicious email links in an isolated browser neutralizes potential malware. Learn more about Cloudflare Browser Isolation.

Reduce phishing risks with Zero Trust

Learn why security decision-makers are concerned about multi-channel phishing and how Zero Trust can decrease risk and improve business continuity.

Email Security Services offers

Phishing retro scan

With Cloudflare’s phishing retro scan, you can immediately identify the active threats that have already reached your users, including malicious emails that have evaded existing defenses.

Combat phishing threats

“Leverage Zero Trust to Combat Multichannel Phishing Threats,” a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, explores the relevance of applying Zero Trust to defend against modern phishing threats.

Free phishing risk assessment

Sign up to request your complimentary phishing risk assessment and see what attacks are getting through your existing email defenses.

Email security for critical industries

In today’s digital environment, robust email security solutions are a must-have across all industries, including government, ecommerce, healthcare, and finance. A proactive email security approach is critical to maintaining data confidentiality, safeguarding financial transactions, protecting sensitive government communications, and ensuring business continuity.

Ready to see what phishing threats are getting through?

Email Security Services FAQ

