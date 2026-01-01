How Phishing Attacks Bypass Sandbox Technology
Sandbox technology enables you to analyze files and detect malware, but how effective is it at actually stopping phishing attacks without slowing down business productivity?
Watch this video to learn:
- How sandboxes detect malware phish
- Techniques hackers use to evade sandboxes
- Better ways to stop phishing emails
Area 1 Security is now part of Cloudflare, called Cloudflare Cloud Email Security. This briefing was issued in advance of Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security on April 1, 2022.