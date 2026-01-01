Sandbox technology enables you to analyze files and detect malware, but how effective is it at actually stopping phishing attacks without slowing down business productivity?

Watch this video to learn:

How sandboxes detect malware phish

Techniques hackers use to evade sandboxes

Better ways to stop phishing emails

Area 1 Security is now part of Cloudflare, called Cloudflare Cloud Email Security. This briefing was issued in advance of Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security on April 1, 2022.