Cloudflare accelerates and secures Internet applications with an expansive network of data centers in 330 cities across 120 countries. Millions of Internet properties use Cloudflare and Internet requests for millions of websites flow through our network, so it's likely your customers are already using the service.
When an ISP or hosting provider peers with Cloudflare, they send traffic directly to Cloudflare’s network rather than sending it to a third party. This skips congested paths between transit providers, and avoids paying to ship traffic.
Cloudflare maintains an open peering policy. Our peering details can be found here.
The Peering Portal shows the volume of data between your network and Cloudflare’s, as well as where your data goes. If you want to manage your traffic more proactively, you can dedicate the Cloudflare traffic to that peering link and better plan for the rest.
Any network can view the potential savings of peering with Cloudflare, just request access to the portal.
If you’re located at a distance from an Internet exchange or Cloudflare Data Center or you manage your own data center, you may want to consider hosting a Cloudflare Cache node. If you’re familiar with the Google Global Cache appliance, we’ll ship you the equivalent Cloudflare hardware.
With millions of Internet properties using Cloudflare, a cache node reduces your transit costs and improves your customers’ speed of access to one of the internet’s most ubiquitous networks.
Thanks to Cloudflare providing anycast services to E and F Root name servers, you will have the benefit of reducing latency for all your customers’ traffic by minimizing DNS root requests, regardless of whether they are using Cloudflare.
We are happy to deploy edge nodes into networks trading over 5 Gbps with our AS 13335, and we can sometimes accommodate smaller networks in smaller countries. You can reach our Edge Partner Program at EPP@cloudflare.com.
This is designed for use at a private network interconnect location where both Cloudflare and a partner’s network are present.
Peering in this scenario requires that the hardware for the ISP and Cloudflare be connected using a dedicated link.
If you're collocated at one of the peering exchange points where Cloudflare is present, you can peer through the exchange switching fabric (no need to plug in any cables).