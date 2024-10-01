Cloudflare Peering Portal

Cloudflare accelerates and secures Internet applications with an expansive network of data centers in 330 cities across 120 countries. Millions of Internet properties use Cloudflare and Internet requests for millions of websites flow through our network, so it's likely your customers are already using the service.

When an ISP or hosting provider peers with Cloudflare, they send traffic directly to Cloudflare’s network rather than sending it to a third party. This skips congested paths between transit providers, and avoids paying to ship traffic.

Cloudflare maintains an open peering policy. Our peering details can be found here.