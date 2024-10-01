Endpoint Security Partnerships

Add device posture signals to Cloudflare’s zero trust platform to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device posture.

When a user logs in to an application protected by Cloudflare, we verify whether the device is managed by an endpoint security provider and also cross check the user's identity with their identity provider. The result — every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity and device assurance and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.