Color

Overview

The orange primary colors are synonymous with our brand and should be present in every layout, whether it’s just a small hit or full-bleed. The lead orange is Tangerine and this color is the constant in every layout that builds consistency, gradient or flat color.

Ample white space is a complement to the orange palette and ensures the brand impression is bold, simple and memorable. Black is used for type but never as a background color or as part of the flare graphic design system. Secondary colors are only used in diagrams and illustrations, but never as primary graphics.

Primary
Color - Primary - Tangerine - Image - 902 Dimension

Tangerine
Hex #F6821F
RGB 246, 130, 31
CMYK 0, 60, 100, 0
PMS 1495 C

Color - Primary - Ruby - Image

Ruby
Hex #FF6633
RGB 255, 102, 51
CMYK 0, 80, 93, 0
PMS 1645 C

Color - Primary - Mango - Image

Mango
Hex #FBAD41
RGB 251, 173, 64
CMYK 0, 37, 84, 0
PMS 1365 C

Color - Primary - White - Image

White
Hex #FFFFFF
RGB 255, 255, 255
CMYK 00 00 00 00

Secondary

Secondary colors are used for bullets, details, charts and graphics. No flare compositions should use the secondary colors.

Color - Secondary - Lemon - Image

Lemon
Hex #FFD43C
RGB 255, 212, 60
CMYK 0, 17, 76, 0

Color - Secondary - Blueberry - Image

Blueberry
Hex #3E74FF
RGB 62, 116, 255
CMYK 76, 55, 0, 0

Color - Secondary - Raspberry - Image

Raspberry
Hex #CE2F55
RGB 206, 47, 85
CMYK 0, 77, 59, 19

Color - Secondary - Blackberry - Image

Blackberry
Hex #0F006B
RGB 15, 0, 107
CMYK 86, 100, 0, 58

Color - Secondary - Cherry - Image - Markdown

Cherry
Hex #960C3E
RGB 150, 12, 62
CMYK 0, 92, 59, 41

Color - Secondary - Black - Image

Black (text)
Hex #000000
RGB 0, 0, 0
CMYK 0, 0, 0, 100

Gradient: Dawn
Color - Gradient: Dawn - Ruby Tangerine Mango - Image

Ruby Tangerine Mango

Color - Gradient: Dawn - Ruby Tangerine - Image

Ruby Tangerine

Color - Gradient: Dawn - Tangerine Mango - Image

Tangerine Mango

Gradient: Haze
Color - Gradient: Haze - Ruby Tangerine Mango - Image

Ruby Tangerine Mango

Color - Gradient: Haze - Ruby Tangerine - Image

Ruby Tangerine

Color - Gradient: Haze - Tangerine Mango - Image

Tangerine Mango

