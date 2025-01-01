Overview

The orange primary colors are synonymous with our brand and should be present in every layout, whether it’s just a small hit or full-bleed. The lead orange is Tangerine and this color is the constant in every layout that builds consistency, gradient or flat color.



Ample white space is a complement to the orange palette and ensures the brand impression is bold, simple and memorable. Black is used for type but never as a background color or as part of the flare graphic design system. Secondary colors are only used in diagrams and illustrations, but never as primary graphics.