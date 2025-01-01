A cloud-first reality for the public sector

Moving away from on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services is a major focus for the UK public sector. It’s changing the way people and systems interact. From hot desks to job-shares, from remote working to being available 24/7, the edge of your department extends far beyond the buildings people work in.

National security must be always-on, no matter where. Because threats don’t only work office hours, and traditional perimeter-centred thinking is simply no longer enough. Welcome to the age of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).



