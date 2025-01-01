A cloud-first reality for the public sector

Greater resilience, improved service availability, and enhanced security will help the public sector reap the rewards of emerging technologies.
Of global web traffic crosses Cloudflare’s network, giving us a superior level of threat intelligence that our customers benefit from.
That’s how many attacks we’re able to protect against every day, demonstrating a proven track record in securing the world’s most critical infrastructure.
Of Cloudflare traffic is already post-quantum secure – demonstrating our commitment to future-proofing security in anticipation of emerging cryptographic threats.
Moving away from on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services is a major focus for the UK public sector. It’s changing the way people and systems interact. From hot desks to job-shares, from remote working to being available 24/7, the edge of your department extends far beyond the buildings people work in.
National security must be always-on, no matter where. Because threats don’t only work office hours, and traditional perimeter-centred thinking is simply no longer enough. Welcome to the age of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
Eliminate lateral movement
Shrink your attack surface by enforcing context-based, least-privilege access policies for every resource.
Improve team productivity
Make on-premises applications as easy to use as SaaS apps and reduce remote access support tickets.
Simplify management
Simplify the setup and operation of ZTNA with robust software connectors and unified Zero Trust policies.
Scale Zero Trust effortlessly
Shield critical applications and high-risk user groups first – then expand cloud-native ZTNA to protect your entire business
Citizens, students, and other public sector end users want online experiences they can trust. Cloudflare’s comprehensive security services defend against a wide range of web application vulnerabilities.
Public sector websites and networks can be attacked for a variety of reasons. Cloudflare’s network can handle the largest-ever recorded cyberattack several times over and mitigates close to the attack source for faster response times.
Replacing legacy infrastructure with cloud-based services accelerates time to market and frees budget to be used for innovation. Cloudflare One makes managing multiple security and networking services easy.
Provide secure access to internal applications for any user – regardless of device or location – with seamless authentication at the network edge.
Keep users and data safe from threats on the internet. Backhauling user traffic through centralised firewalls is slow. Cloudflare provides a secure web gateway that brings comprehensive security anywhere your users are.
Safeguard on-premises infrastructure and hybrid cloud deployments from attack, providing consistent uptime and fast performance.
This UK public sector client needed a comprehensive security solution to protect its web services from a wide range of potential threats, including web scraping, automated bot attacks, DDoS, and application-layer threats.
When you’re dealing with the public at times of crisis and trauma, everyone and everything needs to be performing at its best. This UK public service organisation needed to protect itself and its users from high volumes of malicious bot traffic, while maintaining availability and performance.
Alongside one of our strategic partners, Cloudflare has provided the following:
Enables remote users to securely connect to internal resources.
Uses global threat intelligence and machine learning to block malicious bot traffic.
A secure tunnelling solution that establishes a private connection between internal applications and the Cloudflare edge.