Sign up

Cloudflare at World
Economic Forum 2026

January 18-23, 2026 — Davos, Switzerland

Join Cloudflare in Davos, Switzerland, during the 2026 World Economic Forum.
This global summit brings International leaders together to address key global and regional challenges.

Come visit us at Cloudflare Haus

Connect with peers and Cloudflare executives at Cloudflare Haus.

Network, relax, and connect in the Cloudflare Lounge! Catch a live fireside chat, explore the Radar display, and enjoy select bites and beverages at the bar.

Details
Promenade 84A, Davos
Open Monday, 19 January, through Thursday, 22 January, from 0800 to 1800.
Please check in at the front desk. No badge required for entry.

Meeting request form

Wählen Sie Ihr Joblevel aus... *
C-Ebene
Director
Einzelner Beitragender
Manager
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
VP
Wählen Sie Ihre Jobfunktion aus... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finanzwesen/Beschaffung
Infrastruktur
IT
Netzwerk
Presse/Medien
Produkt
Sicherheit
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
Vertrieb/Marketing
Wählen Sie Ihr Land aus … *
Afghanistan
Ägypten
Aland-Inseln
Albanien
Algerien
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarktis
Antigua und Barbuda
Äquatorialguinea
Argentinien
Armenien
Aruba
Aserbaidschan
Äthiopien
Australien
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesch
Barbados
Belarus (Weißrussland)
Belgien
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, St. Eustatius und Saba
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Botswana
Bouvetinsel
Brasilien
Britische Jungferninseln
Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarien
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chile
China
Cookinseln
Costa Rica
Curaçao
Dänemark
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Deutschland
Dominica
Dominikanische Republik
Dschibuti
Ecuador
El Salvador
Elfenbeinküste
Eritrea
Estland
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)
Färöer-Inseln
Fidschi
Finnland
Frankreich
Französisch-Guayana
Französisch-Polynesien
Französische Südgebiete
Gabun
Gambia
Georgien
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grenada
Griechenland
Grönland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard und McDonaldinseln
Heiliger Stuhl (Vatikanstadt)
Honduras
Hongkong
Indien
Indonesien
Irak
Iran
Irland
Island
Isle of Man
Israel
Italien
Jamaika
Japan
Jemen
Jersey
Jordanien
Kaimaninseln
Kambodscha
Kamerun
Kanada
Kap Verde
Kasachstan
Katar
Kenia
Kirgisistan
Kiribati
Kokosinseln
Kolumbien
Komoren
Kongo
Kroatien
Kuba
Kuwait
Laos, Demokratische Volksrepublik
Lesotho
Lettland
Libanon
Liberia
Libyen
Liechtenstein
Litauen
Luxemburg
Macau
Madagaskar
Malawi
Malaysia
Malediven
Mali
Malta
Marokko
Martinique
Mauretanien
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mazedonien, ehemalige jugoslawische Republik
Mexiko
Moldau, Republik
Monaco
Mongolei
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mosambik
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Neukaledonien
Neuseeland
Niederlande
Niger
Nigeria
Nikaragua
Niue
Nordkorea
Norfolkinsel
Norwegen
Oman
Österreich
Osttimor
Pakistan
Palästina
Panama
Papua-Neuguinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippinen
Pitcairn
Plurinationaler Staat Bolivien
Polen
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Réunion
Ruanda
Rumänien
Russland
Saint-Barthélemy
Salomonen
Sambia
Samoa
San Marino
São Tomé und Príncipe
Saudi-Arabien
Schweden
Schweiz
Senegal
Serbien
Seychellen
Sierra Leone
Simbabwe
Singapur
Slowakische Republik
Slowenien
Somalia
Spanien
Sri Lanka
St. Helena, Ascension und Tristan da Cunha
St. Kitts und Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Maarten (niederländischer Teil)
St. Martin (französischer Teil)
St. Pierre und Miquelon
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
Südafrika
Sudan
Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln
Südkorea
Südsudan
Suriname
Svalbard und Jan Mayen
Swasiland
Syrien
Tadschikistan
Taiwan
Tansania, Vereinigte Republik
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad und Tobago
Tschad
Tschechische Republik
Tunesien
Türkei
Turkmenistan
Turks- und Caicosinseln
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
Ungarn
Uruguay
Usbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarische Republik
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Vereinigte Staaten
Vereinigtes Königreich
Vietnam
Wallis und Futuna
Weihnachtsinsel
Westsahara
Zentralafrikanische Republik
Zypern
Get directions
Davos 2026 - Come visit - Image
Cloudflare after dark - Image

Presenting Cloudflare After Dark

Sip, socialize, and soak up the vibes and enjoy the entertainment showcasing Barry Colson — the iconic World Economic Forum pianist who’s been lighting up Davos for 20+ years!

Details
Barry’s Piano Bar
Promenade 37, Davos
Open Sunday, 18 January, through Friday, 23 January, from 2200 until 0400
World Economic Forum badge required for entry.

Barry's bar menu
Get directions

Cloudflare innovation insights sessions at Davos

You are invited to join an elite exchange of ideas where cybersecurity luminaries dissect emerging risks and opportunities across AI, cybersecurity, and policy landscapes.

Registration opens soon – watch for details on how to secure your spot!

Q4 2025 network map - 333 cities - Image

What is cloudflare

Making the Internet a force for good

As one of the world’s largest networks, Cloudflare is not only helping to build a better Internet — we’re also working to make the Internet a force for good.

We believe a better Internet is principled, for everyone, and sustainable.

Learn how Cloudflare is safeguarding at-risk sites, protecting election integrity, expanding access to an open Internet, reducing emissions, and more.

Partnering with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

Cloudflare is proud to be the official technology partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. Through this partnership, Cloudflare helps ensure that the team’s websites and digital networks remain fast, reliable, and secure — no matter where fans, athletes, or coaches connect from.

We’re also thrilled to share that past and present members of the team will be joining Cloudflare on the slopes in Davos! This is your chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience — skiing alongside world-class athletes and learning from the best.

Davos 2026 - Partnering with the us ski snowboard team - Image