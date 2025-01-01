Sign up

Cloudflare at World
Economic Forum 2026

January 18-23, 2026 — Davos, Switzerland

Join Cloudflare in Davos, Switzerland, during the 2026 World Economic Forum.
This global summit brings International leaders together to address key global and regional challenges.

Come visit us at Cloudflare Haus

Connect with peers and Cloudflare executives at Cloudflare Haus.

Network, relax, and connect in the Cloudflare Lounge! Catch a live fireside chat, explore the Radar display, and enjoy select bites and beverages at the bar.

Details
Promenade 84A, Davos
Open Monday, 19 January, through Thursday, 22 January, from 0800 to 1800.
Please check in at the front desk. No badge required for entry.

Davos 2026 - Come visit - Image
Cloudflare after dark - Image

Presenting Cloudflare After Dark

Sip, socialize, and soak up the vibes and enjoy the entertainment showcasing Barry Colson — the iconic World Economic Forum pianist who’s been lighting up Davos for 20+ years!

Details
Barry’s Piano Bar
Promenade 37, Davos
Open Sunday, 18 January, through Friday, 23 January, from 2200 until 0400
World Economic Forum badge required for entry.

Barry's bar menu
Cloudflare innovation insights at Davos

You are invited to join an elite exchange of ideas where cybersecurity luminaries dissect emerging risks and opportunities across AI, cybersecurity, and policy landscapes.

Registration opens soon – watch for details on how to secure your spot!

Q4 2025 network map - 333 cities - Image

What is cloudflare

Making the Internet a force for good

As one of the world’s largest networks, Cloudflare is not only helping to build a better Internet — we’re also working to make the Internet a force for good.

We believe a better Internet is principled, for everyone, and sustainable.

Learn how Cloudflare is safeguarding at-risk sites, protecting election integrity, expanding access to an open Internet, reducing emissions, and more.

Partnering with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

Cloudflare is proud to be the official technology partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. Through this partnership, Cloudflare helps ensure that the team’s websites and digital networks remain fast, reliable, and secure — no matter where fans, athletes, or coaches connect from.

We’re also thrilled to share that past and present members of the team will be joining Cloudflare on the slopes in Davos! This is your chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience — skiing alongside world-class athletes and learning from the best.

Davos 2026 - Partnering with the us ski snowboard team - Image