How to get started
Step 1:
If you are a startup funded up to series B and founded in the last 5 years, you may automatically be upgraded to the Startup Plan
for a year of free access to select Cloudflare products.
If you are not yet using Workers, check out what you can do with Workers below, sign up
for a Cloudflare account today, and come back to apply when you’re ready.
Step 2: Keep building!
What happens after I apply?
Each quarter, the Launchpad team and our venture capital partners will review the applications and select a cohort of startups to participate in the Launchpad program. These companies will be provided the opportunity to pitch the investor(s) that have the most expertise in their space. In addition, they'll receive access to marketing opportunities, technical guidance, and company-building advice.
Cloudflare is not providing any funding or making any funding decisions, and there is no guarantee that any particular company will receive funding through the program. All funding decisions will be made by the venture capital firms that participate in the program. Cloudflare is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or other similar intermediary. In applying, you consent to Cloudflare sharing the information you submit through this form, including your name and email address, with Cloudflare's VC partners.