Cloudflare Becomes the First and Only SASE Platform to Support Modern Post-Quantum Encryption

San Francisco, CA, February 23, 2026 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it has achieved a major milestone by delivering the world’s first complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to support modern post-quantum (PQ) encryption standards. By integrating advanced post-quantum encryption across all its major network configurations, the Cloudflare One SASE platform now provides the most secure bridge between corporate environments and its global network—which is one of the largest in the world. This allows any organization to protect its most sensitive data against the next generation of cyber threats, ensuring a seamless transition to new cryptographic standards.

As the possibility of quantum computing nears, the encryption that protects our most sensitive healthcare, banking, personal data, and more, faces a reckoning that could render current security measures obsolete. To preempt this, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued a clear warning: upgrade cryptographic algorithms by 2030, or fall victim to the powerful quantum computers that will be able to break traditional cryptography. While that deadline may seem distant, upgrading global infrastructure is a massive undertaking. Threat actors are already exploiting this lag time through “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks—collecting encrypted state secrets, financial records, and health data that they can unlock in the future, once quantum computers mature. As the gap between legacy encryption and the power of quantum computing fades, organizations must implement immediate protection, or risk leaving their most valuable assets exposed.

In 2025, Cloudflare launched the industry’s first cloud-native post-quantum Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust solution, a major step towards securing enterprise network traffic sent from end user devices to public and private networks. Today’s announcement completes the SASE equation by adding PQ support for wide-area networking (WAN) use cases with Cloudflare IPsec and the Cloudflare One Appliance. This ensures that every component of the Cloudflare One ecosystem—including Zero Trust access and WAN-as-a-Service—is now protected by the latest cryptographic standards. Leveraging our experience with post-quantum TLS protocols and applying it to IPsec, Cloudflare One has become a SASE solution that outperforms legacy setups in both speed and stability, while also future-proofing network traffic with post-quantum encryption.

"Securing the Internet against future threats shouldn't be a complex burden, or a reason to fragment the web. Since 2017, we’ve been doing the heavy lifting to bake post-quantum standards directly into the fabric of our network," said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare. "By bringing this protection to our entire SASE platform, we’re making post-quantum security the default—no hardware upgrades, no complex configurations, and no added cost. We’re ensuring that the secure connections our customers rely on today stay secure for the long haul."

Now, Cloudflare’s IPsec enables:

High-Availability Routing : By leveraging Cloudflare’s massive global network, Cloudflare IPsec traffic is quickly and automatically rerouted to the healthiest data center if another data center becomes unavailable.

: By leveraging Cloudflare’s massive global network, Cloudflare IPsec traffic is quickly and automatically rerouted to the healthiest data center if another data center becomes unavailable. Protection Against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" Attacks : To combat threat actors who intercept encrypted data today to crack with future quantum computers, Cloudflare now secures network flows with post-quantum encryption, ensuring that today’s data remains protected even against tomorrow's threats.

: To combat threat actors who intercept encrypted data today to crack with future quantum computers, Cloudflare now secures network flows with post-quantum encryption, ensuring that today’s data remains protected even against tomorrow's threats. Industry-Wide Interoperability: Holistic security requires collaboration. Cloudflare’s IPsec implementation adheres to the latest Internet standards, and supports cross-vendor collaboration and security at scale.

Cloudflare’s quantum-safe SASE platform is available today. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

