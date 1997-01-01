Sign up

Cloudflare + Microsoft 365

Deliver a faster and more secure user experience with Microsoft and Cloudflare

Cloudflare Email Security deploys and integrates in minutes with Office 365 to seal its protection profile with a preemptive, comprehensive, and accountable defense from socially engineered phish. The anti-phishing capabilities of Cloudflare Email Security fit tightly with the email security features included in Office 365, including anti-spam, DLP, encryption, and archive to provide total, seamless email security against phishing attacks.

Cloudflare has also become a certified partner in the Microsoft Networking Partner Program (NPP) for Microsoft 365. Microsoft has designed this program to offer customers a select set of partners whose deployment practices and guidance are aligned with Microsoft’s networking recommendations for Microsoft 365 to provide users a fast and secure user experience.

Integrated Email Security

Cloudflare Email Security proactively crawls the web to discover phishing campaigns and uses that early insight, plus contextual email analysis techniques, to protect employee inboxes from phishing attacks — before damage can occur. Deploy Cloudflare Email Security in just minutes for a best-of-breed, defense-in-depth anti-phishing security layer for your Microsoft 365 email users.

Benefits

Reduce risk of breach

Lower the cyber risk from your organization’s #1 threat vector — email.

Save time on incident response

Built-in phishing response reduces the time spent investigating and remediating suspicious email incidents.

Peace of mind

Keep end users productive and confident that inboxes are free of the most sophisticated campaigns, such as malware-less BEC and supply chain email attacks.

Cloudflare One simplifies administration, improves control, and increases visibility

Keeping up with Microsoft’s continuous IP and URL changes can be daunting, and missing an update can adversely impact the user experience. Cloudflare One simplifies administration by making Office 365 as easy as a 1-click checkbox.

Cloudflare peers with Microsoft in major data centers

Delivering extremely fast connection times between the user and Office 365 applications, Cloudflare’s network spans across 275+ cities and peers with Microsoft around the world with 7 private interconnects and 113 Internet exchanges with private/public peering.

Benefits

Identify and differentiate Office 365 traffic

One-click configuration automatically optimizes your Office 365 traffic without administration effort.

Route your Office 365 traffic directly via the Microsoft network

Sending directly via the Microsoft network helps deliver through the fastest path.

Bypass inspection proxies

Cloudflare One enables you to bypass your security appliances per Microsoft’s recommendation, while still securing the rest of your Internet traffic.

What our partners are saying

Microsoft logo

"We’re thrilled to welcome Cloudflare into the Networking Partner Program for Microsoft 365. Cloudflare is a valued partner that is focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers implement the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles. Microsoft only recommends Networking Partner Program member solutions for connectivity to Microsoft 365."

-Scott Schnoll
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

If you're interested in learning more about our partner integrations with Microsoft, please get in touch.

