Cloudflare + Microsoft Intune
Help teams enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Microsoft Intune and Cloudflare
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) has recently emerged as a safer, faster, and easier way to enable access for increasingly distributed workforces. Cloudflare and Microsoft Intune are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. This partnership will enable teams to protect specific resources and verify the identity, context, and policy adherence of each request.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare and Microsoft are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. With Microsoft and Cloudflare, connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users. Through this partnership with Microsoft, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.
What our partners are saying
"The close collaboration and deep integration between Cloudflare and Microsoft helps strengthen the security posture of our joint customers and ensure people stay productive as Zero Trust remains top of mind for every organizational leader."
-Ann Johnson
Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, Business Development, Microsoft
"In today’s work-from-anywhere business culture, the risk of compromise has substantially increased as employees and their devices are continuously surrounded by a hostile threat environment outside the traditional castle-and-moat model. By expanding our integration with Cloudflare, we are making it easier for joint customers to strengthen their Zero Trust security posture across all endpoints and their entire corporate network."
-Dave Randall
Sr Program Manager, Microsoft Endpoint Manager