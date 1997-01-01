Sign up

Cloudflare + Microsoft Intune

Help teams enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Microsoft Intune and Cloudflare

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) has recently emerged as a safer, faster, and easier way to enable access for increasingly distributed workforces. Cloudflare and Microsoft Intune are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. This partnership will enable teams to protect specific resources and verify the identity, context, and policy adherence of each request.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare and Microsoft are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. With Microsoft and Cloudflare, connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users. Through this partnership with Microsoft, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.

microsoft intune graph

What our partners are saying

woman holding laptop
Microsoft inTune logo

"The close collaboration and deep integration between Cloudflare and Microsoft helps strengthen the security posture of our joint customers and ensure people stay productive as Zero Trust remains top of mind for every organizational leader."

-Ann Johnson
Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, Business Development, Microsoft

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
Microsoft inTune logo

"In today’s work-from-anywhere business culture, the risk of compromise has substantially increased as employees and their devices are continuously surrounded by a hostile threat environment outside the traditional castle-and-moat model. By expanding our integration with Cloudflare, we are making it easier for joint customers to strengthen their Zero Trust security posture across all endpoints and their entire corporate network."

-Dave Randall
Sr Program Manager, Microsoft Endpoint Manager

If you're interested in learning more about our partner integrations with Microsoft, please get in touch.

Contact us
Seleziona il tuo livello professionale... *
Altro
Contribuente individuale
Direttore
Dirigenti
Responsabile
Studente
Vicepresidente
Seleziona la tua funzione lavorativa... *
Altro
DevOps
Executive
Finanza/approvvigionamento
Infrastruttura
Ingegneria
IT
Prodotto
Rete
Sicurezza
Stampa/media
Studente
Vendite/Marketing
Seleziona il tuo paese...
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antartide
Antigua e Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belgio
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bielorussia
Bolivia, Stato Plurinazionale di
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius e Saba
Bosnia Erzegovina
Botswana
Brasile
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambogia
Camerun
Canada
Capo Verde
Ciad
Cile
Cina
Cipro
Colombia
Congo
Congo, Repubblica Democratica del
Corea del Nord
Corea del Sud
Costa d'Avorio
Costa Rica
Croazia
Cuba
Curaçao
Danimarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egitto
El Salvador
Emirati Arabi Uniti
Eritrea
Estonia
Etiopia
Federazione Russa
Figi
Filippine
Finlandia
Francia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Georgia del Sud e Isole Sandwich Meridionali
Germania
Ghana
Giamaica