Time to overcome VPN complacency
While the vulnerabilities and limitations of traditional VPNs are well-known, there remains a lingering complacency about switching to a more secure Zero Trust alternative.
However, with an ever-increasing security risk, switching away from VPN is a step no business large or small can afford to ignore.
With many parts of the business able to benefit from more secure and efficient alternatives, now’s the time to align internally and start forming a plan for moving to Zero Trust.
Book your 2-hour complimentary White-boarding Architecture Workshop
Collaborate with Cloudflare experts and build your Zero Trust roadmap
As cybersecurity threats evolve, traditional VPNs may no longer provide the protection your organisation needs. It’s time to elevate your network security with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust framework.
- Identify challenges of existing architecture: Evaluate your current architecture to identify pain points, vulnerabilities, and inefficiencies.
- Begin building a business case: Articulate the strategic value of consolidating security and/or modernizing networking.
- Map a migration plan: Outline step-by-step guidance to transition from your current state to your aspirational state.
- Find your starting point: Prioritise key use cases and ‘quick wins,’ so you can begin realising value as swiftly as possible.
Book your complimentary workshop today
discover how Cloudflare can transform your network security strategy and provide your team with the tools they need to succeed.
Not quite ready for a live conversation? Explore our SASE reference architecture or Zero Trust interactive demo.