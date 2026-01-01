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BENEFITS

Build on scalable infrastructure in the connectivity cloud

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Improve user experience everywhere

Get the lowest latency with greater control when code is automatically deployed to all 330 global locations.

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Boost productivity and innovation

Build, deploy, and deliver trusted applications everywhere without operational overhead.

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Transparent and competitive pricing

Reduce costs with generous free tiers, transparent pricing, and no egress fees.

ANALYST RECOGNITION

What top analysts say

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Cloudflare named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
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Cloudflare a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q1 2026
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Cloudflare named a ‘Leader’ in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Commercial Edge Delivery Services
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Build ambitious applications

Explore how to build full-stack web applications on Cloudflare

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Optimizing application development with serverless

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Top use cases

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Build scalable applications

Use Cloudflare Workers to construct serverless applications.

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Optimize web experience

Enhance your applications with optimized images, video, and dynamic functions.

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Build AI applications

Run generative AI tasks on our global network of GPUs.

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Improve application reliability

Detect, diagnose, and resolve application issues with logging and analytics.

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Ingest, store, and query data

A variety of options for storing, processing, and querying data and objects.

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Deliver, store, and optimize media

Enable rapid, cost-effective downloads of digital assets stored as objects.

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C&A goes serverless with Cloudflare to scale swiftly when online shopping soars

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"Cloudflare aligns precisely with our ecommerce vision. With Cloudflare Workers, we eliminate the operational overhead of implementing and managing servers. That gives us more time to focus on the business."

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PRODUCTS

Build full-stack serverless applications

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Workers AI

Run inference on GPUs across a global network.

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R2 Object Storage

Create multi-cloud architectures with an S3-compatible distributed object storage

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Create full-stack applications that are instantly deployed to the Cloudflare global network.

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Resources

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Built with Workers

Built on Cloudflare: Explore what other companies are building with the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

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DOCUMENTATION

Community of developers

Join the Cloudflare Developers Discord. Share what you're building or ask questions with the Workers community and Cloudflare employees.

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WHITEPAPER

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After taking this Egghead course, you will be ready to start experimenting with your own Cloudflare Workers projects.

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